The following statement is attributed to Ryan Kantautas, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada has a long history of working collaboratively with Unifor and looks forward to reaching a collective agreement in order to remain operationally competitive amidst intense global competition. In light of global economic uncertainties, it's more important than ever to maintain jobs in Canada. We'll be asking our employees to work with us to help shape this new reality.

SOURCE Ford of Canada

