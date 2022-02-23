Unifor school bus drivers reach tentative agreement with First Student

The tentative collective agreement covers approximately 205 school bus drivers who provide services for DSTS Durham Student Transportation Services, TSTG Toronto Student Transportation Group and other customers in various locations.

"School bus drivers assume huge responsibility each and every time they take the wheel and they deserve compensation and a level of respect to reflect that," said Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery. "Unifor continues its work to raise standards, ensuring all dedicated time to the job is paid by employers and additional duties when requested are compensated for accordingly. We believe that addressing industry issues, including uncompensated duties, will help with systemic recruitment and retention problems across the sector."

Details of the tentative agreement will be released upon ratification. A membership vote will take place in the coming days.

