Unifor school bus drivers ratify new collective agreement with First Student

The new three-year collective agreement covers approximately 205 Unifor Local 4268 school bus drivers who provide services in the eastern Greater Toronto Area and Durham Region for DSTS Durham Student Transportation Services, TSTG Toronto Student Transportation Group and other customers.

This new collective agreement includes a 13% raise on basic Home-to-School wages, personal paid leave provisions, an increased health care spending account, improvements on a Woman's Advocate role, improved posting and bumping provisions, and includes more comprehensive union representative language.

"The Bargaining Committee worked to improve conditions for our school bus driver members in this new agreement to ensure that they are compensated accordingly for their time and duties," said Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery. "Achieving solid collective agreements is the foundation to build on to fix systemic problems across the school bus sector, including recruitment and retention issues.

The contract is backdated to December 8, 2021 and will expire on December 7, 2024.

