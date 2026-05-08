Unifor school bus drivers at Stock Transportation ratify new collective agreement

TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4268 members who drive school buses for Stock Transportation in Toronto have ratified a new three-year collective agreement that delivers wage gains and first-in-sector protections against AI-driven driver surveillance.

"Our members went into this round of bargaining with clear priorities, and this agreement delivers on them," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These workers transport kids to school safely every day, and this contract reflects the value of that work. It also sets a clear standard for how AI surveillance gets handled in this industry -- workers cannot be disciplined by an algorithm."

The agreement includes across-the-board wage increases in each year of the three-year deal, with additional wage improvements for driver trainers, and a new letter of agreement governing the company's shift from DriveCam to the Samsara camera and monitoring platform.

The Samsara letter establishes that automated alerts, risk scores, and AI-generated driver ratings cannot be the sole basis for discipline, requires investigation and review of actual footage before any action is taken, prohibits the storage of biometric data that would allow facial recognition of drivers, sets retention limits on video footage, restricts access to footage, limits live viewing, and preserves the union's right to grieve.

The members provide school transportation in Toronto for the Toronto District School Board and the Conseil scolaire Viamonde, including a significant number of students with special needs who rely on consistent, trained drivers.

"Our bargaining committee stayed focused on the two issues that matter most to our members, wages that respect the work and protection from being managed by an algorithm," said Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268. "Our members made it clear what they expected at the table, and they delivered the mandate that got us there."

Members had voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action on April 23 and were set to begin a legal strike at 12:01 a.m. on May 9 before a tentative agreement was reached.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).