Tentative agreement reached at Grand River Transit

WATERLOO, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4304 and the Region of Waterloo have reached a tentative agreement covering approximately 850 Grand River Transit workers, averting a strike that would have begun at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2026.

The tentative agreement was reached in the final stage of negotiations, following an overwhelming 93% strike mandate delivered by members earlier this month. Bargaining focused on wages, scheduling, and benefits, priorities identified by members at the outset of this round.

Members will vote on the deal at a ratification meeting on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Details of the tentative agreement will not be released publicly until members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the contract.

Unifor Local 4304 represents approximately 850 workers at Grand River Transit, including operators, maintenance technicians, service attendants, and reservationists.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).