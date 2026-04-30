Conciliation breaks off between Unifor and Marine Atlantic

HALIFAX, NS, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - HALIFAX-Mediated negotiations between Unifor and Marine Atlantic broke off on the second day after the employer failed to engage with the union's proposals.

"It's unacceptable that Marine Atlantic is refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations for a fair agreement that lets workers continue to serve the public," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Ignoring the bargaining committee's proposals shows a lack of respect and raises serious doubts about reaching a deal unless the company changes course."

The Unifor Local 4285 and 4286 bargaining committee had been scheduled to meet with Marine Atlantic for three days of talks beginning April 28, with the assistance of a federal mediator. Conciliation broke down the morning of April 29, and the parties did not meet again.

The union has filed an application with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) for a Maintenance of Activities Agreement (MOAA) to determine what services, if any, must be maintained in the event of a strike.

The employer's response to the CIRB relied on outdated conditions that do not reflect current operations.

"It's clear Marine Atlantic wants to block our members' right to strike and that is why it is failing to engage at the bargaining table," said Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "The right to strike is fundamental. It's how workers hold employers accountable and prevent companies from forcing a deal."

Conciliation will expire on June 8 after which there is a 21-day cooling off period before the workers may strike or the company can lock-out their employees. The parties must have an agreement on the maintenance of activities or have a decision from the Board prior to commencing with a strike or lock-out.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.