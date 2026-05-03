Grand River Transit workers ratify new agreement with major wage and benefit gains

WATERLOO, ON, May 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4304 members at Grand River Transit have ratified a new three-year collective agreement that delivers significant wage and benefit gains, expanded coverage for workers between the ages of 67 and 75, and stronger language to protect new transit routes from being contracted out.

"Grand River Transit workers stood united through this round of bargaining and secured an agreement that reflects the value of the essential work they do every day," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These are the workers who keep communities across Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge moving, and this contract is a direct result of their solidarity and resolve."

Wages and outsourcing language were the central challenges at the bargaining table. The ratified agreement delivers substantial wage improvements, strengthens the benefits package, and includes new and continued benefits for members between the ages of 67 and 75. Members also secured contract language to protect against the outsourcing of new transit routes, ensuring future expansion of the system stays in the hands of unionized public transit workers.

"Our members made it clear that fair wages and protecting our work from contracting out were non-negotiable, and our bargaining committee delivered on both," said Unifor Local 4304 President Heath Abbott. "This agreement strengthens our members' livelihoods today and protects the future of public transit jobs in this region."

The new three-year collective agreement is effective May 1, 2026 and expires April 30, 2029.

Unifor Local 4304 represents approximately 820 workers at Grand River Transit, including operators, maintenance technicians, service attendants, and reservationists across Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).