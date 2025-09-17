TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor's Media Action Plan launched its hard-hitting Fact Checked campaign today with social media, TV and newspaper spots to bring attention to the fight against misinformation.

"The Canadian news media remains under attack, and all of us are bearing the brunt of this upheaval. When journalists are silenced, truth is silenced, and when trust in media is eroded, misinformation fills the void," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor’s Fact Checked campaign fights misinformation by boosting Canadian journalism. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We've created a campaign that reaches out to every Canadian, reminding them of the value of high-quality, fact-checked news."

The ads, featuring people spreading misinformation getting 'fact-checked' by hockey players, will debut on major television stations in Canada, online, and in newspapers.

The business model that supported local news for decades is broken. Until recently, foreign digital giants have gone largely unregulated and permitted to access Canadian markets without paying their fair share into the Canadian media system.

Extremism and fascism are on the rise, and foreign governments and bad actors are disrupting our elections and interfering in our domestic affairs, fueling misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda.

Unifor believes news reporting is integral to how Canadians share their stories with communities. Freedom of the press is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

The campaign aims to remind Canadians that news from a trusted news source is news that has been fact checked, reviewed, and verified.

"Our Fact Checked campaign is meant as a reminder to Canadians who want to be informed and want to be accurate but just may not remember where they heard that bit of information, to fact check it at a credible Canadian news source and to be wary of social media," said Unifor Media Council Chair Julie Kotsis.

For more info on the campaign, visit factcheckhere.ca.

