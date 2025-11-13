Unifor calls on WestJet to stop outsourcing Calgary call centre jobs to El Salvador

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on WestJet to stop the outsourcing of hundreds of Calgary call centre jobs to El Salvador.

"In this uncertain economic climate caused by a trade war launched by the United States, we expect Canadian companies like WestJet to support Canadian workers and we need corporate Canada to step up," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor is standing up to ensure the livelihood of the approximately 800 workers, who are part of the union's organizing drive, are not threatened as more jobs are being shuffled outside the country.

Over the past year, approximately 400 Calgary-based Contact Centre jobs have been moved to TELUS Digital agents in El Salvador. Those positions were once filled by Canadian workers.

TELUS Digital expanded its WestJet operations in El Salvador this month by adding 200 chat support jobs previously done by WNS in India. The newly transferred work could have been based in Calgary to support local employment and strengthen Alberta's economy.

"Our union stands with and supports these call centre workers in Calgary, whose jobs are being offshored by WestJet. We will never stop fighting to protect Canadian jobs and we call on WestJet to do the right thing," added Payne.

TELUS Digital continues hiring and training new classes of agents in El Salvador, while internal WestJet teams see their hours cut and positions frozen.

Solidarity is growing among WestJet Contact Centre workers as they connect online, share information, and encourage one another to sign union cards to gain majority support. It's Unifor's goal to unionize this group to help stop the outsourcing bleed and protect Canadian jobs.

The outsourcing and erosion for Calgary WestJet call centre workers began in Oct. 2024, with the company announcing the outsourcing to El Salvador. Despite assurances that this was a temporary shift only to manage peak demand, internal information later confirmed permanent offshoring of work once performed in Canada, and WestJet stopped hiring locally.

WestJet offered "voluntary separation offers" to contact centre staff in September and again last month. During townhalls, company leaders confirmed outsourcing to El Salvador is contractually guaranteed. Onex, the private equity fund that owns WestJet, has announced plans to take the airline public within two years.

As Onex moves closer to its initial public offering (IPO) timeline, WestJet is now reducing full-time hours, forcing part-time transitions, and shrinking schedules--even while call volumes stay high.

While Calgary-based WestJet is outsourcing Canadian jobs to TELUS Digital in El Salvador, the Alberta government is at the same time, partnering with and funding them through a formal memorandum of understanding that hands over tax breaks, training grants, and other supports that are supposed to create jobs here in Alberta.

"It's a pretty clear contradiction with public money going to a company that's cutting local jobs and offshoring the work," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

"These workers are being squeezed by outsourcing, pressure to cut hours or move to part-time, and constant monitoring programs that are being used to discipline and shrink the workforce while Onex lines up its IPO."

WestJet call centre workers are available for media interviews.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

