NORFOLK COUNTY, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling on the Norfolk General Hospital (NGH) Board of Directors to intervene in stalled contract negotiations and direct the employer to return to the table with a fair and reasonable mandate consistent with arbitration outcomes across Ontario's hospital sector.

Unifor calls on Norfolk General Hospital Board to end bargaining delays and respect province-wide standards (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The pattern across the province is clear, and Norfolk General Hospital is one of the few employers refusing to follow it," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These workers are simply asking for the same fair treatment as their peers in other hospitals. It's time for the Board to step up and do what's right for the staff and the community they serve."

Unifor says NGH continues to reject the established provincial standard set through multiple recent interest-arbitration awards at comparable hospitals. Despite opportunities to settle, the hospital has refused to finalize even the issues both sides already agree on, insisting instead that workers accept its full proposal or nothing at all.

"Our members are tired of being treated differently than hospital workers elsewhere in Ontario," said Kevin Phillips, President of Unifor Local 302. "This hospital's refusal to meet the standard is undermining morale, worsening retention challenges, and putting additional strain on patient care."

The union says NGH's delays and unwillingness to follow the sector pattern have left it as an outlier among Ontario hospitals. Unifor has been ready to settle on fair and equitable terms and remains committed to achieving a resolution that respects workers and the established provincial framework.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).