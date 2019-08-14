Unifor rejects latest offer from SaskTel

REGINA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The bargaining committee for Unifor says the latest offer from SaskTel is totally unacceptable.

"SaskTel's offer is an insult to all our members who work at this very profitable Crown corporation," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "There has been little movement and nothing that would bring us closer to a settlement."

The Unifor bargaining committee met with SaskTel and the Federal Mediator August 12-14. The monetary package provides for only a zero percent increase until 2021, when a one percent increase takes effect.

"This is not a fair monetary package, this is a slap in the face," said Western Regional Director Joie Warnock. "Especially when the government gave itself a 2.3 percent increase this spring."

SaskTel workers are in a legal strike position. Unifor will be escalating its campaign to stand up for crown workers in Saskatchewan and is evaluating next steps.

