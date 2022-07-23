Unifor reaches tentative agreements with six casino units

TORONTO, July 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The bargaining committees for Unifor members at six Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC) casinos in Ontario have signed a tentative agreement.

"Gaming sector workers were pivotal to ensuring GCGC casinos rebounded following the COVID-19 shut-downs," said Chris MacDonald, Assistant to the Unifor National President. "It has been a very difficult period for casino workers and these tentative agreements are a step in the right direction."

Signed agreements include Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough, security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk, and Elements Casino Brantford.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released following the membership ratification votes to be held during the coming week.

Committees from two sites are still trying to reach an agreement this weekend. The Unifor members at Pickering Casino Resort and Casino Ajax are on strike until then.

"There is an unacceptable gap in the wages and benefits between workers doing the same job for the same employer an hour down the highway," said Corey Dalton, President of Local 1090. "This strike is about fair working conditions across the gaming sector during uncertain economic times."

The coordinated bargaining tables for Unifor members at GCGC properties met this week in Toronto seeking improvements to wages, benefits, and pensions. Unifor negotiators were also trying to reduce the employer's reliance on precarious part-time jobs.

Unifor Local 1090 represents approximately 1,500 gaming workers at six GCGC properties: Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

Unifor Local 252 represents 30 security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk.

Unifor Local 504 representing 300 workers at Elements Casino Brantford. Local 504 also represents 275 workers at Elements Casino Mohawk (slots) and Elements Casino Flamboro with collective agreements that expire in fall 2022 and spring 2023 respectively.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).