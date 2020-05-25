Unifor partners with Hospitality Workers Training Centre to support hotel and food service workers

TORONTO, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor is proud to partner with the Hospitality Workers Training Centre to support laid off workers in hospitality and food service across the Greater Toronto Area.

"Hotel and food service workers are among the hardest hit by the pandemic," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "That's why our union acted immediately to ensure workers could access vital services from the Centre for job training, food and housing security, and mental health supports."

Founded during the SARS pandemic in 2003, the Centre currently provides immediate one-on-one supports for all workers in the sector including job training. The centre's training kitchen will also provide 18,000 meals to people across the Greater Toronto Area this month.

In addition to partnering with the centre, Unifor continues to pressure the federal and provincial governments and employers to adequately protect workers from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As hospitality and food services workers face job losses, Unifor continues to pursue greater enhancements to the Canadian Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB), health benefits for those without coverage, and is pressuring governments and employers to increase participation in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program. The union is also working to ensure that all workers have access to adequate personal protective equipment and safe workloads, public services, including transit and childcare, and sufficient health and safety measures are in place as workplaces reopen.

"Workers in hotels and restaurants are among some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community and will need significant help navigating the current crisis and what may be a lengthy recovery," said Lis Pimentel, Unifor organizer and Chair of the Board of the Hospitality Workers Training Centre. "The Centre is an integral part of a robust community COVID-19 response that provides fundamental services to workers facing the pandemic's economic hardships."

Hospitality and food service workers across the Greater Toronto Area can access the Hospitality Workers Training Centre's Rapid Response here.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including more than 20,000 hospitality, gaming, and food service workers. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: To arrange an interview via FaceTime or Skype, please contact Unifor Communications National Representative David Molenhuis at [email protected] or 416-575-7453 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

