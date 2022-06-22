Unifor opposes Port of Vancouver truck deadline

The Port of Vancouver will introduce a ban on trucks older than 12 years beginning September 15, 2022. Applying for a temporary exemption comes with large fees for truckers.

Unifor demands the Port undertake meaningful consultations about the fairest way to transition the trucks without causing major financial hardship for truck drivers and minimal disruption in port trucking capacity.

The union says a two-year pause to the phase-out and access to financial assistance would start to ease concerns.

"Container truckers are already struggling with the rising cost of inflation. Trip payment rates have not increased in two years," said Paul Nagra President of Unifor-Vancouver Container Truckers' Association. "The purely arbitrary truck retirement age will mean financial ruin for many truck drivers in Metro Vancouver."

Through both court battles, public campaigns, and lobbying, Unifor has been fighting to have drivers' voices heard on truck age restrictions for many years.

