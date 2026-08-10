Unifor opens negotiations with General Motors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor officially opened contract negotiations with General Motors (GM) today on behalf of more than 4,600 members at facilities across Ontario.

"We're entering this next round of negotiations with the solid foundation established by the pattern agreement with Ford, and we intend to have meaningful discussions on company operations and the future of auto jobs at GM in Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Lana Payne, Unifor National President Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, GM Canada

Unifor represents 2,750 members at the GM plant in Oshawa, 1,050 at the idled CAMI plant in Ingersoll, 700 at the St. Catharines Propulsion plant, and 110 at the Parts Distribution Centre in Woodstock. As talks open, approximately 30% of Unifor members at GM in Canada are on layoff.

Negotiations with GM follow the recent ratification of a new three-year collective agreement with Ford Motor Company.

The union has set a target deadline of August 21 to reach a tentative agreement with GM.

"Our members expect the Ford pattern to be respected and these talks to give certainty about the future of their facilities," said Trevor Longpre, Unifor General Motors Master Bargaining Committee Chairperson. "Our bargaining team is ready to work towards a tentative agreement that respects our members and delivers for their families and their communities that depend on these jobs."

For the latest bargaining updates and resources visit autotalks.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.