MEDIA ADVISORY - Unifor opens negotiations with General Motors

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor will open contract negotiations with General Motors on August 10, 2026, at the Toronto Sheraton Centre.

Registered media will have access to a photo opportunity featuring the ceremonial opening handshake. This is a photo opportunity only; no questions will be taken.

Following the opening bargaining session, Unifor will hold a media conference at the Sheraton Centre. A Zoom link will be available for reporters participating remotely.

Media planning to attend in person are asked to register in advance by emailing [email protected].

To receive the Zoom link contact [email protected].

The media conference will also be livestreamed at autotalks.ca.

WHAT: Opening of bargaining between Unifor and General Motors. Photo opportunity and media conference

WHERE: Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto

WHEN: Monday, August 10, 2026

10:45 a.m. - Media are asked to assemble in the Simcoe Room at the Sheraton Centre.

Approximately 11:00 a.m. - Opening photo opportunity. Media will be escorted to the bargaining room for the ceremonial handshake and b-roll of the bargaining table.

1:00 p.m. - Unifor media conference. Toronto Sheraton Centre. Simcoe Room (level 2). Media are welcome to wait in the Simcoe Room between the handshake and the media conference.

Zoom link available to registered media.

WHO:

Lana Payne, Unifor National President

Trevor Longpre, Unifor General Motors Master Bargaining Chairperson

For the latest news and helpful resources visit autotalks.ca

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.