Labour board slams Amazon and orders first contract arbitration

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Amazon suffered another legal setback in its fight against unionization in B.C. after the Labour Board bound the company to a first union collective agreement by binding arbitration.

"Amazon doesn't get it: workers have basic rights and deserve respect. We're going to fight for justice at YVR2 and anywhere else workers form a union," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

After multiple meetings with an independent mediator starting in March 2026, Amazon and Unifor Local 114 could not achieve agreement on key items, something the mediator largely attributes to the company's unwillingness to negotiate.

A mediator's report was filed with the B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB) and it ruled on August 4 that the first collective agreement for YVR2's union members will be decided by an independent arbitrator. The company preferred to continue negotiating indefinitely, essentially ensuring a contract would never be achieved.

"Even though Amazon's tactics have been beyond the pale at every step, the BC Labour Board has now ordered a first collective agreement that will be binding on Amazon," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Amazon's behaviour has been so bad because it knows what we know: unions build worker power. Amazon sees unions as an existential threat to ruthless and unsustainable workplace management."

The BCLRB ruling is the latest in a long string of legal losses for Amazon in its fight against unionization in British Columbia. The latest example was a historic multi-million dollar ruling that compelled the company to pay back-wages after it was found that freezing wages of unionized workers was effectively a punishment and an unfair labour practice.

Workers at YVR2 were awarded union certification in July 2025 after the BCLRB ruled that the company's conduct made a fair workplace vote impossible. When the arbitrator presents the collective agreement it will be the first for workers at Amazon in North America.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).