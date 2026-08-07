Unifor members reject Coast Mountain Bus Company offer with job action set for August 17

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor members at Coast Mountain Bus Company have rejected the employer's latest offer for a second time and the union will begin job action on August 17 with a ban on wearing uniforms.

"Our members have now turned down this employer's offer twice and the message has not changed," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This dispute is about working conditions. Wages matter, but our members are telling Coast Mountain Bus Company that the day-to-day realities of the job must be fixed. That is what is standing in the way of a deal."

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 reach tentative agreement at Coast Mountain Bus Company

Transit service will not be affected. Buses, SeaBus and community shuttle service will run as scheduled, and riders will see no change to service on August 17 other than transit workers out of uniform.

"Riders should be clear about what this is and what it is not," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Service is not shutting down. Our members are going to work, driving their routes and doing their jobs. This is a measured first step, and whether anything further is needed is entirely in the employer's hands."

The uniform ban is a deliberate first step. It is designed to make the dispute visible to the public and to the employer while keeping people moving and it stops well short of any disruption to service.

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 represent transit operators, SeaBus crews, community transit and maintenance workers at Coast Mountain Bus Company. The union's Joint Bargaining Committee remains available to return to the table at any time.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communication Representative Hamid Osman at (647) 448-2823 or [email protected].