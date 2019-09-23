Unifor opens bargaining with DHL

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - DHL must share gains from the explosion of e-commerce sales and end regional disparities as Unifor begins contract talks with the world's largest shipping company.

"DHL is a successful global giant, but it is the workers on the ground that make that success possible," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Fair compensation is an important goal for this round of negotiations."

Unifor says that the 30 per cent increase in sales and business is taking a toll on workers. Increased demands on hours of service and over-time are becoming a health and safety issue.

"Bargaining is an important time to have the employer respond to concerns that have accrued during a period of unprecedented growth," said Renaud Gagne, Quebec Director. "Structural changes will help keep our workplace safe and improve the company's operations."

For the first time national negotiations to reach a new collective agreement will include workers from Quebec, who joined the Unifor certification late last year.

Unifor represents 1,400 DHL workers in every province working as drivers, warehouse staff, customer service professionals, and owner-operators. Most DHL operations facilities are located at airports across Canada including Vancouver, Hamilton, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

