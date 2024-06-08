Unifor members vote to strike at Manitoba Hydro

WINNIPEG, MB, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Manitoba Hydro Utility Service's management's refusal to grant the public sector pattern wage increases has led to an overwhelming strike vote at Unifor Local 681.

"If Manitoba Hydro intends to widen compensation gaps within its workforce, we're going to have a problem," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Local 681 members will have the support of Unifor members from coast to coast as they pursue a fair contract."

Local 681 members voted 92% in favour of strike action on June 8, 2024 after bargaining reached an impasse earlier this month. The local is seeking similar gains to those already ratified by Manitoba Hydro for public sector workers. Over the last four years the unit has only received 1.75% wage increase.

The union's contract expired nearly two years ago under the Heather Stefanson PC government. Frustration with the pace of bargaining and the growing pay gap with other Manitoba Hydro workers has reached a breaking point:

"Our patience for this process is quickly running out. These front-line workers deserve a fair contract and we will mobilize to get what they deserve," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

Without a new contract, Local 681 will begin legal strike action on July 3.

Local 681 represents 120 workers at Manitoba Hydro subsidiary Utility Services providing meter reading, inspections, and locating services to residents and businesses.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).