Unifor members to hold #NoJobsNoDice solidarity rally in Orillia

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Casino Rama will hold a solidarity rally to address workers' and the community's concerns about layoffs and cuts to services made by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

"The OLG rushed to privatize Casino Rama and misled the public about job losses and service cuts it would bring about," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Casino privatization has proven to be a bust for the people of Orillia and Central Ontario."

Media and the public are invited to attend the #NoJobsNoDice solidarity rally.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) Modernization Plan was heavily criticized by the Ontario Auditor-General in 2014 and 2016. Specifically, the Auditor-General found that the OLG did not disclose planned job losses, overstated revenue and investment projections, and did not consult key municipalities about its plans.

Following the widespread selloff, the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO) stated that OLG has oversight of its operators' business plans. This includes Gateway Ltd. in Ontario. Unifor national leadership met with Gateway management on August 6 to address concerns about the operation of the casino.

"Since Gateway took over Casino Rama, hundreds of jobs have been reshuffled and alarmingly, 18% of the casino's Indigenous workforce are no longer there," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "The #NoJobsNoDice solidarity rally will unite gaming workers and the public to protect good jobs and put a stop to precarious work at Casino Rama."

#NoJobsNoDice Solidarity Rally

WHEN: Thursday, August 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHO: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President



WHERE: Tudhope Park, Orillia

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. With a membership of 8,700 casino workers, Unifor is also Canada's largest gaming union. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Unifor Communications National Representative David Molenhuis at david.molenhuis@unifor.org or (cell) 416-575-7453.

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

