Unifor members take action to defend Canadian auto jobs at Brampton and CAMI Assembly Plants

BRAMPTON, ON and INGERSOLL, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members and supporters are rallying this week at the Brampton Assembly Plant and CAMI Assembly Plant to defend Canadian auto jobs and send a clear message to automakers – if you want to sell here you need to build here.

CAMI Assembly Plant Soldiarity Action (CNW Group/Unifor) Brampton Assembly Plant Soldiarity Action (CNW Group/Unifor)

"By eliminating good paying auto jobs here in Canada automakers are betraying the very workers and communities that built their success," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We know there is a trade war, but the Canadian market is very important. We are in fact their number one export market and Canadians expect these companies to maintain production here and any attempt to dismantle operations at these plants will not be tolerated."

Earlier this month, Stellantis announced plans to transfer the Jeep Compass program from Brampton Assembly Plant to the U.S., breaking commitments made to Unifor members and to both the Ontario and federal governments.

Shortly after, General Motors cancelled the BrightDrop electric vehicle program at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll with no replacement product named, while it continues preparations to eliminate the third shift at Oshawa Assembly Plant in January.

Workers, union leaders, and community allies gathered today at both facilities as part of coordinated Solidarity Actions to show the collective resolve to protect good jobs and keep production in Canada. The Solidarity Action will continue October 30 with possible future dates.

"The future of these plants are tied to the livelihoods of Canadians. Stellantis and GM cannot treat these jobs as bargaining chips in their dealings with Trump," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "These companies owe it to their workers and to Canada to stand by their commitments and keep production here."

SOURCE Unifor

