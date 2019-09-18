Unifor members reach tentative agreement at Holiday Inn

LONDON, ON, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 302 members have reached a tentative agreement with Holiday Inn and Suites London bringing to an end a seven-day strike.

"Unifor is the strongest union for hotel workers in Canada," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "I am proud of the strength and resolve our Local 302 members showed during this action and for the improvements that they won."

The seven day strike comes to an end with the successful negotiation of a tentative agreement that includes wage increases of up to 7.5 per cent during the term of the agreement.

"A strike is always the last resort," said Nancy McMurphy, Unifor Local 302 president. "But in an industry that has some of the most precarious and unfair working conditions it is at times necessary to fight for improvements."

