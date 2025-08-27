VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Lana Payne vowed to continue fighting for workers everywhere in Canada after she won the election for the National President seat by a landslide today at Unifor's Constitutional Convention in Vancouver.

"It's been an honour and a great privilege to be your National President. My honour today has grown three-fold," Payne said in her acceptance speech.

Unifor members re-elect National President Lana Payne and leadership team (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We have workers to defend, jobs to protect and a country and economy to get on track. And this country needs us. Canada needs this union. It needs the progressive force that we are."

Payne's leadership team also returned to office by delegates with National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier, Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle, Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi, and Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray set to resume their duties. Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier was acclaimed for a second term at Unifor's Quebec Council earlier this year.

Payne was elected in 2022 at Unifor's previous Constitutional Convention in Toronto as the first woman to be elected as the union's National President.

"We are a union. That means it takes all of us. We inspire each other. We stand up for each other. We show up for each other," said Payne.

"When I say there is no labour peace if you attack our rights, I mean there will be no labour peace. And when I say we must protect Canadian jobs with everything we have, I mean exactly that."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected]