Food service workers at Humber College prepare for potential strike

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 414 members working in food services at Humber College are preparing to strike as of Nov. 21 at 12:01 a.m. if a deal is not reached with employer, Compass Group.

"We stand firmly behind our members working to build better job standards," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members deserve decent working conditions and a fair wage."

The main issue in negotiations is wages.

Local 414 represents 260 food service workers employed at the North Campus and Lakeshore Campus of Humber College. Many workers earn $17.75 per hour, only 15 cents more than Ontario's minimum wage, currently set at $17.60. The living wage for the GTA is currently $27.20 per hour.

The workers are employed by Compass Group, a British multinational contract food service company based in England. In 2024, Compass generated annual revenues of $59 billion CAD. Local 414 members provide food services at kiosks including Tim Hortons, Subway, Starbucks, Booster Juice, and Pizza Pizza.

"It is outrageous that our members make only 15 cents above minimum wage while Compass Group brings in billions," said Local 414 President Gord Currie. "We are urging the employer to come to the table with a fair deal."

On Sept. 20, Unifor members voted in favour of strike action if necessary. The union remains committed to negotiating an agreement but is prepared to take strike action in the event that an agreement is not reached.

