Unifor members ratify new collective agreement with Shell

EDMONTON, AB, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Wage increases and a plan to move the Scotford refinery's contract more in line with the Unifor Energy Bargaining Program are highlights of a four-year collective agreement ratified by Local 530-A members.

"I want to congratulate our members on standing up to a powerful employer and getting an incredible contract," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Achieving these gains was only possible because our members stood shoulder to shoulder to achieve fairness, and move all energy workers forward."

Unifor Local 530-A bargaining committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

The new collective agreement will increase wages 16% over four years, with the possibility of additional gains if other Unifor members in the energy sector negotiate gains in the Program. Local 530-A also secured improvements to time off for statutory holidays and various union-based leaves.

"Local Unifor 530-A members' willingness to strike for a fair deal has set a standard that will reshape this unit and possibly the Scotford site for years to come," said Unit Chairperson Brad Gosse. "Non-union members now have a higher wage and benefits standard to measure themselves against—but the outcome is still in the hands of Shell."

Local 530-A members voted 94% in favor of strike action on June 27, 2024 after months of stagnation at the bargaining table.

