Unifor members ratify new agreement with Reliance Home Comfort

The ratification ends the Ontario-wide boycott campaign launched by Unifor after the employer chose to use scabs to do the work of Local 1999 members.

The new collective agreement includes two new paid sick days, improvements to the extended health benefits cost sharing, and a 1% increase to the matching formula for the group RRSP.

"I'm proud of the solidarity and determination shown by Local 1999 members throughout the lockout," said James Tauvette, Local 1999 President. "Support from Unifor members across the country was pivotal to our success at the bargaining table."

The three-and-a-half-year deal is retroactive to April 1, 2021.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

