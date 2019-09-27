Unifor members on Hibernia ratify Energy Pattern Agreement

ST. JOHN'S, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 2121 have ratified a four-year collective agreement that boasts an 11.75 per cent increase over the life of the contract.

"Unifor is Canada's energy union," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Workers on Hibernia help generate incredible wealth and they've earned the significant wage increase."

Unifor represents nearly 400 workers on the Hibernia, the world's largest offshore oil platform off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. The new agreement strengthens the shift differential, incentive bonuses, travel reimbursement, and vacation entitlements. The contract, including the wage increase, is part of Unifor's national Energy Pattern Agreement negotiated nationally and implemented across the country.

"Every job on Hibernia is a difficult job," said Linda MacNeil, Unifor's Atlantic Regional Director. "The bargaining committee should be very proud of what they've accomplished for their members."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at ian.boyko@unifor.org or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

