MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Wage gains and structural fairness are key features of a new collective agreement voted on last night by Unifor Local 252 members. Ratified by 93%, it is the first union contract negotiated with Walmart in North America.

"Unifor members at Walmart are helping to lead the warehousing sector," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These members were successful at radically re-shaping fairness in the workplace."

Unifor members at Walmart see huge gains in historic first contract (CNW Group/Unifor)

The two-year contract secures wage gains of up to $5 per hour in year one and a further 3% increase in year two; a clause that guarantees members are never left behind by wages offered to other Walmart warehouse workers in Canada ("me too" clause); and a lump sum ranging from $4,250 to $8,750 to settle an unfair labour practice complaint over company-wide wage increases during the last year that were denied to Unifor members.

Local 252 members at Walmart were also successful at negotiating a cap on short-term agency workers. The union says agency workers were regularly brought in to prevent part-time workers from achieving full-time status and limiting the overtime available to full-time workers.

"Unifor is the union for warehouse workers," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "There is a clear 'union advantage' in the warehouse industry and we look forward to helping even more workers join this growing movement."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).