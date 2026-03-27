Unifor members at two GTA hotels vote to strike if necessary

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Novotel Toronto North York and the Delta Hotels Toronto Mississauga could be behind Unifor picket lines within the week if the employer refuses to make a fair offer on wages for members of Local 112.

"Unifor members are the backbone of these two businesses," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "A fair contract that helps keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living is not too much to ask."

Both properties are owned by Vrancor Group and will likely take job action at the same time if negotiations cannot achieve a tentative agreement this weekend. Unifor members have identified the employer's inadequate wage offer as the key barrier to resolving negotiations.

"A disruption for customers is totally avoidable if the employer is committed to treating workers with respect and fairness," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "But make no mistake, Unifor members are prepared to strike to accomplish a contract that meets their basic needs."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at mailto:[email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).