Unifor and Ford Motor Company to begin contract negotiations

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor will commence 2026 Detroit Three auto negotiations on June 22, starting with Ford Motor Company. Unifor represents approximately 5,000 workers at various Ford of Canada facilities.

"Currently, the Canadian auto sector, and in turn our members and their families, face unprecedented challenges. Unifor firmly believes it is in the best interest of our members across the Detroit Three to work to establish the pattern agreement for 2026 auto bargaining with Ford Motor Company" said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Historically, Unifor has maintained a long-standing and productive working relationship with Ford Motor Company. This is one of the key reasons Unifor (and predecessor CAW) has selected Ford most often to set the Detroit Three pattern bargaining agreement.

In a strong show of solidarity and support for Unifor's Ford Master Bargaining Committee, the decision to begin with Ford has the full endorsement of Unifor's General Motors and Stellantis Master Bargaining Committees.

Details on photo op and media conference access at the June 22 launch will be made available at a future date.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.