Unifor members at the Fairmont Empress vote to strike if necessary

VICTORIA, BC, April 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The employer's insufficient offers on wages, mental health benefits, and protections for gratuity earners has forced Unifor Local 4276 members at the Fairmont Empress Hotel to vote to strike if a resolution cannot be negotiated this month.

"The Fairmont Empress is synonymous with great service provided by Unifor members," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Local 4276 members have earned a fair contract and are prepared to stand up for what they deserve."

Local 4276 members voted 99% in favour of job action if negotiations with the employer cannot achieve a new contract, although no strike deadline has been set. The union is required to give 72 hours notice of job action.

This is the first round of negotiations involving the hotel's spa workers, who joined Unifor in 2024.

"World-class customer service cannot be maintained without industry-leading wages and benefits," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "A fair contract will avoid a disruption at one of the marquee hospitality sites in Victoria as the spring tourism season ramps up."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).