Unifor members at DHL Express Canada locked out after refusing to accept concessions

TORONTO, June 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at DHL Express Canada were locked out by their employer after midnight on June 8, after the workers refused to accept concessions put forth by the company.

"We will not stand by while DHL locks out our members across the country and threatens to use scabs in an attempt to pressure our members to take concessions. Our members deserve respect and a fair contract," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"We expect DHL to abide by the law on the books, passed unanimously by Parliament, which will come fully into force later this month. A law that bans the use of replacement works in a legal dispute. It is reprehensible that this company thinks they can bust our members' right to fair and free collective bargaining by using scab labour."

Some concessions the company is pushing include change driver pay system resulting in a loss of money, driving 100 km. to get to their routes or pick up their freight with no compensation. Other concessions involve proposing language that will allow the company to refuse accommodation, laying off employees, and proposing reducing drivers' daily guarantee. The company has also rerouted pickups across the whole country while reducing pay for owner operators.

Hours before the deadline, the employer added numerous new proposals and concessions.

The union's bargaining priorities remain improving working conditions—including access to clean and secure washrooms—securing fair wages, addressing surveillance and automation issues and recognition and respect for workers.

The company filed its intention to lock out workers on June 4 – four days before the deadline to reach an agreement.

"By imposing a lockout, DHL is choosing confrontation over negotiation," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

"This is a serious decision that deprives dedicated workers of their livelihoods. But let's be clear: our members will not be intimidated. They are united, standing strong, and determined to obtain the respect and working conditions they deserve."

Unifor DHL members voted 97% for strike action if necessary last month.

Unifor represents over 2,100 DHL Express Canada workers who as truck drivers, couriers, warehouse and clerical workers across Canada, at Locals 114 in British Columbia, 700 in Quebec, 755 in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 4005 in Nova Scotia, 4457 in Ontario and members in DHL Alberta.

Unifor's legal department sent a letter to DHL, cautioning them of hiring scabs –– as anti-scab legislation, which the union campaigned diligently for, is set to come in on June 20. The union firmly believes the timing of the lockout notice is tied to the incoming legislation.

The German-based parcel delivery giant's annual profit is roughly $3.3 billion Euro ($4.6 billion CDN) and revenue from its significant and growing North American enterprise is worth approximately ($9.4 billion CDN).

And yet, the employer is demanding changes and concessions to working conditions that will negatively affect the pay of Unifor DHL members.

Customers in Canada will likely be affected if they use other couriers, including UPS and Loomis, because of integrated contracts with other freight companies.

DHL Express Canada has 50,000 customers, including Temu, SHEIN, Lululemon and Siemens Canada.

The labour dispute could also potentially cause major disruptions to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, June 13 to 15, due to DHL's responsibility for transporting Formula One vehicles.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

