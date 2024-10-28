Unifor meets with ministers to call for intimate partner violence epidemic legislation in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL , Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray, along with Atlantic Regional Council (ARC) Women's Committee Member Doretta Strickland and ARC Treasurer Adele Jackman, met with Pam Parsons, Minister responsible for Women and Gender Equality, and Bernard Davis, Minister of Justice and Public Safety, to stress the importance of declaring intimate partner violence (IPV) an epidemic in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray, and members of the Atlantic Regional Council meet with Newfoundland and Labrador ministers to discuss intimate partner violence. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"I was pleased Premier Furey's office reached out to us to discuss intimate partner violence because Newfoundland and Labrador has seen some of the country's steepest increases of reports of this type of violence," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Our meeting was productive, and I thank Ministers Parsons and Davis for their time and look forward to speaking with them again soon. Now, we need to see if this meeting turns into action. Every province can and should do exactly what Nova Scotia did and pass this legislation immediately."

Last month, Murray and Unifor members played a key role in advocating and achieving the designation of IPV as an epidemic in Nova Scotia.

"When the ministers asked me why they should pass this legislation – I simply said to them, 'why not?'" said Strickland. "They've got to show us that they're leaving no stone unturned and using every tool and path they've got to make this better for us."

Jackman brought up the idea of creating a role within public health to act as a navigator, similar to the Unifor Women's Advocate, who would be able to help those impacted by IPV through the often complex and opaque system of services and supports.

"Abusers often prey on people's inability to navigate the legal questions and that contributes to people not reporting the violence they are facing," said Furlong. "Having someone act as a guide might give more people confidence when they are looking for help."

Unifor Women's Advocates have reported an increase in the number of their peers telling them about the violence they face. Women's Advocates are trained to connect members with appropriate medical and community supports, but are increasingly seeing coworkers being forced to wait for help as shelters are over-full and other public supports are strained or non-existent.

"We can take action today to treat IPV with a whole-of-society approach that addresses the root causes, increases funding to women's shelters and support programs, and ultimately brings this epidemic out of the shadows and into a space of awareness and action," said Murray. "Governments have a responsibility to act and we must act now."

Unifor is part of a decades-long push by other advocates, community organizations and unions to respond to intimate partner violence as the societal and public health emergency it is.

In 2018, Unifor members advocated for – and won – paid domestic violence leave that was adopted across the Atlantic provinces, and across the country.

The union is continuing raise awareness about this issue, encouraging its local unions and members to hang posters in workplaces ahead of December 6, the National Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected], 902-717-7491