Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 reject tentative agreement at Coast Mountain Bus Company

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 have voted to reject the tentative agreement reached with Coast Mountain Bus Company.

"Members delivered a strong strike mandate earlier this round, and that mandate remains in place," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Unifor is not rushing to job action and is focused first on working with members to win the changes they need."

Members continue to call for improvements to their working conditions. Running times, recovery times, breaks and the daily realities of the job are at the heart of what members are demanding.

"Our members have spoken and over the coming weeks Unifor will work directly with them, frontline representatives and the employer to reach improvements," continued McGarrigle."

Unifor remains fully committed to reaching an agreement that members can ratify. Additional information will be shared with members directly in the weeks ahead.

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 together represent more than 5,000 workers at Coast Mountain Bus Company across Metro Vancouver, including transit operators, skilled trades, maintenance and service workers, and SeaBus crews.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).