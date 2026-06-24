WINDSOR, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is condemning Titan Tool & Die for terminating healthcare benefits and ending a supplemental monthly pension benefit program for current retirees, as the company's dispute with Unifor Local 195 members nears eleven months.

Titan Tool & Die takes egregious step of cutting off retiree health care benefits and monthly pension supplement (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Going after the most vulnerable people in this dispute, retirees and their surviving spouses, is a disgraceful new low for Titan Tool & Die's owners," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Retirees spent decades building Titan into a successful Canadian company Windsor was proud of. Instead of paying monies lawfully owed to workers, Titan is cutting off health care and reducing pension benefits of the most vulnerable. No company in this country should be allowed to treat people this way."

The cuts made by the company affect former employees and surviving spouses who relied on benefits earned through decades of service to the company.

At the same time, Titan Tool & Die has filed for yet another injunction against the union, as it continues to use a lopsided legal system to try to dismantle Unifor members picketing and solidarity actions.

All of this, and Titan has yet to pay a single penny of severance and termination monies owed to locked-out workers.

"These are people who gave thirty to forty years or more to Titan Tool & Die, and now the company is taking away the healthcare and reducing the pension benefits they absolutely depend on every day," said Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout. "Our locked-out members and our retirees will never be intimidated. We will be on that picket line until Titan Tool & Die pays every dollar it owes."

Members of Unifor Local 195 have been locked out since August 11, 2025.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative David Molenhuis at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 575-7453.