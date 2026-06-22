TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor began contract negotiations with Ford Motor Company today on behalf of the union's 5,150 members at Ford facilities across Canada.

"This will be one of the most consequential rounds of Detroit Three bargaining in decades. Workers are living with the effects of Trump's trade and investment war at work, in their homes and in their communities," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor launches negotiations with Ford Motor Company (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We chose to work with Ford to establish the Detroit Three pattern because of the company's continued commitment to its Canadian operations and a long-established constructive working relationship. Unifor believes a fair pattern agreement at Ford creates the best opportunity to secure deals with GM and Stellantis."

Negotiations between Unifor and Ford Motor Company are taking place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto.

The union has set a July 10 deadline to reach a tentative agreement with the company.

Unifor is pursuing fair economic progress for its members, focusing on wages, income security, pensions, benefits, and key workplace advancements – while also helping to secure stable ground for Canada's auto industry in an unstable industrial environment.

Negotiations with Ford Motor Company are taking place at a pivotal moment for Canada's auto industry. U.S. tariffs on Canada-made vehicles and parts have created significant uncertainty for autoworkers and automakers alike, raising questions about production and investment decisions that will shape the future of the industry for years to come.

"We cannot sit idly by and hope for the situation to get better. Our job is to get the best possible deal for our members now and hopefully provide some sense of stability for them and their families," said John D'Agnolo, Unifor Chairperson of the Ford Master Bargaining Committee.

Dates for subsequent negotiations with General Motors and Stellantis have not been set.

For the latest bargaining updates and resources visit autotalks.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.