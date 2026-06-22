VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 have reached a tentative agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company covering more than 5,000 transit workers across Metro Vancouver.

"This tentative agreement reflects the strength and unity of our members across both locals, who stood together for a fair deal," said Unifor Local 111 President Mike McMillan. "Transit and SeaBus workers keep Metro Vancouver moving every day, and this agreement recognizes the essential work they do."

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 reach tentative agreement at Coast Mountain Bus Company (CNW Group/Unifor)

The tentative agreement was reached following this round of negotiations between the joint bargaining committee and the employer.

"Our members came to the table with clear priorities and stayed united throughout this round," said Unifor Local 2200 President Scott Walters. "This agreement delivers for workers and we look forward to members reviewing it and making their decision."

Members will vote on the agreement at a ratification meeting in the coming days, with the date and location to be announced shortly. Per Unifor practice, details of the tentative agreement will not be released publicly until members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the deal.

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 together represent more than 5,000 workers at Coast Mountain Bus Company across Metro Vancouver, including transit operators, skilled trades, maintenance and service workers, and SeaBus crews.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).