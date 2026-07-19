Unifor autoworkers ratify collective agreement with Ford Motor Company

TORONTO, July 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor members employed at Ford Motor Company facilities across Canada have voted overwhelmingly in support of a new three-year collective agreement with the company.

"Our members have ratified a strong agreement that delivers real gains and much needed stability despite unprecedented challenges facing Canadian autoworkers and the entire industry," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Negotiating during a crisis is never easy, but our driving goal was to make a wide range of improvements for all of our members building on the gains made in 2023."

Members of Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Committee

The newly ratified agreement will provide 3% wage gains in each year of the agreement, enhanced job and income security measures, investment commitments, increases to pensions, better benefits and more for 5,150 Unifor members at Ford facilities in Canada. The agreement takes effect September 21, 2026, and expires September 19, 2029.

Unifor Ford members covered under the Master Agreement voted 74% in favour. Salaried Bargaining Unit members at Locals 240 and 1324 voted 97% and 100%, respectively.

"With multi-hundred-million dollar investments in our facilities and a plan to return every laid off member in Oakville to work, this agreement means our members at Ford are in a solid position now and over the next three years," said Ford Master Bargaining Chairperson John D'Agnolo.

The agreement's job security provisions include the renewal of a no closure agreement and program commitments at all Ford facilities, including a third shift at the Essex Engine plant forecasted for 2029.

Unifor and Ford also agreed to introduce a program that provides laid off workers from the Oakville plant a pathway to full employment with a target completion date of next Canada Day, July 1, 2027.

In addition to annual 3% general wage increases and a renewal of Cost of Living Allowance adjustments over the life of the agreement, eligible Unifor members will receive a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus and a $2,000 December bonus in the first year of the agreement.

"There are many who counted us out, who wrote our industry, our autoworkers, and our union off. Those who said we should just accept Trump's goal of eliminating us. This contract shows we refuse to be counted out. This round of auto bargaining was about making progress for our members, but also it was about sending a message that we are not going anywhere," added Payne.

Highlights include:

Annual wage increases of 3%

Renewal of Cost of Living Allowance

Full-rate production workers' wages increase to $50.20/hour by the end of the agreement

Skilled Trades workers' wages increase to $62.71/hour by the end of the agreement

Pathway to "Full Employment" at Oakville Assembly

USD $500 million investment over the life of the agreement in facility and tooling for Windsor operations

USD $400 million investment in Oakville Assembly Complex to support Super Duty production

$10,000 Productivity and Quality bonus for eligible members

$10,000 special payment for members on indefinite layoff at Oakville Assembly Complex

$2,000 December Bonus for eligible members

Increase in Retirees Universal Healthcare Allowance payments and extend payments to include surviving spouses

View the Master and Local Bargaining brochures here.

For more information visit Autotalks.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.