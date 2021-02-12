Unifor Local 7378 Pilots ratify new agreement with Sunwing Airlines

Unifor Local 7378 represents 451 pilots who have been furloughed or inactive for many months due to the pandemic and government travel restrictions. Sunwing Airlines Inc. normally operates out of six bases across Canada- Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montréal, Quebec City.

The four-year agreement includes wage increases, improvements to benefits and new language to improve working conditions.

"I want to thank the members for their solidarity and the bargaining committee for pushing back on concessions and reaching an agreement we can all be proud of," said Armann.

"The fact is these pilots are still waiting for the federal government to support the airline industry with a recovery plan as airlines such as Sunwing continue to lose millions," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Instead of helping, the government continues to impose more travel restrictions without also coming up with a government assistance package as many other nations have done."

Unifor has been demanding a national aviation plan for months, and has held rallies, presented to parliamentary committees and has actively lobbied for a national recovery plan for the aviation industry that includes financial support for workers.

