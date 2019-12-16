Unifor Local 651 opens education fund for murdered woman's daughter

REGINA, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 651 have stepped up to assist the family dealing the tragic loss of Jenaya Wapemoose by establishing a trust fund for Wapemoose's young daughter.

"Unifor members are committed to looking after each other during difficult times," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We're proud of Local 651's efforts and are pleased to donate $5,000 to the fund."

Wapamoose is Local 651 member Jo-el Cheekinew's cousin, who helped get the project started this summer after speaking to delegates at Unifor's national convention. Cheekinew and other volunteers canvassed the community and posted missing person flyers until Wapamoose's body was discovered in October. Her former boyfriend has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Wapamoose leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. Unifor members will be donating to the fund and members of the public that wish to donate can contact Unifor at (306) 777-0000 or communications@unifor.org for more details.

"Violence against Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited peoples is an epidemic in Canada," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Unifor is deeply committed to taking action on ending violence against women as a key pillar in reconciliation."

