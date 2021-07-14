Unifor Local 4268 at GFL Environmental will conduct strike vote

A one-year extension agreement agreed to at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic expired on April 26, 2021. Since then, negotiations for a new agreement have been underway.

"Our members are still out in the public every day and exposed. They have earned fair compensation and respect," said Unit Chairperson Paul McKee.

On July 13, 2021, the parties met with the appointed officer from Disputes/Resolutions Department of the ORLB, who subsequently issued a "no-board" report to be posted on July 19. As a result, if the company and Local 4268 cannot negotiate an agreement by the legal deadline of August 5, a work interruption could occur.

Unifor represents about 180 members who primarily drive and operate commercial waste/ recycling trucks and do residential pickup in Hamilton-Wentworth but also service commercial customers in Brantford-Brant county and Norfolk-Haldimand counties.

