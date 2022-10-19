Unifor Local 306-O ratifies new collective agreement with Covia

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Job security and wage increases are key gains in a new collective agreement ratified today by Unifor Local 306-O members at Covia Canada Limited.

"As the Nephton mine's closure approaches, it is a priority to ensure there are no negative consequences for Unifor members," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The new agreement is a terrific example of what can be done with long-term planning and respect for workers."

The Covia Nephton mine is expected to close in 2023 as operations are shifted to the nearby Blue Mountain mine. Unifor has secured a preferential hiring agreement for Unifor members to remain at the Nephton site after decommissioning to continue blasting, drilling, loading, and hauling materials to service Blue Mountain.

The new three-year collective agreement includes a 16% wage increase during the term, a $1,500 signing bonus, a 25% increase to all shift premiums, and the creation of a Women's Advocate position. Severance provisions will increase to 3.5 weeks pay per year of service capped at 56 weeks.

"These mines provide good unionized jobs that benefit the region, in many cases across several generations. We're pleased to have negotiated a collective agreement that ensures those benefits will continue for years to come," said Nathan White, Local 306-O president.

Local 306-O represents 60 members at the Nephton mine.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

