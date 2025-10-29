Stripping workers' basic rights is an attack on freedom

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The provincial government's back-to-work legislation is a sweeping attack on the basic rights and freedoms of workers in Alberta and a gross over-reach of government powers, says Unifor.

"Instead of working together to protect the Canadian economy and Canadian jobs, the Alberta government is choosing to fight workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The use of the Notwithstanding Clause robs Alberta teachers of their constitutionally protected right to strike. Alberta Bill 2 imposes a collective agreement, prohibits the union's right to a legal challenge, and limits debate in the legislature, among other overreaching measures.

The government's attack on the rights and freedoms of working Albertans comes during a time of unprecedented economic turmoil caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's unpredictable use of tariffs against Canadian workers.

"Albertan workers are already under attack from Donald Trump. The last thing we need is a double-barreled attack from our own government in Edmonton," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "The teachers' strike was about fixing the chronic problems with public education. After Bill 2, absolutely nothing has changed, except Alberta workers have fewer rights and freedoms today than they did last week."

Unifor represents nearly 4,000 education sector staff in Alberta working as education assistants, therapeutic assistants, librarians, secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers.

"The anger at the UCP government goes well-beyond teachers and parents. Unifor members on the front lines of public education delivery are fed up with being short-changed by this government," said McGarrigle.

