Trump using negotiation termination as excuse to bleed jobs out of Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - President Trump's abrupt termination of trade negotiations with Canada is the latest excuse to drag out talks while the U.S. continues to siphon off investment and good jobs out of Canada.

"From the start Trump's intention has been to destroy our industrial base and bully Canada into economic subservience," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The President's fake outrage over a TV ad is just his latest ploy to sabotage any progress made by the Canadian negotiating team."

Hundreds of people at the Unifor Protect Canadian Jobs rally in Brampton. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor maintains that the U.S. administration has no real interest in a reasonable, comprehensive trade agreement. Instead, its strategy is to cherry-pick sectors to extract the materials and advantages America wants, while escalating attacks on vital industries that sustain good middle-class jobs in Canada.

"This is why Canada cannot allow the U.S. to pit workers against workers, sectors against sectors, regions against regions and Canadians against Canadians. We fight back together, we stand together because that is how we win," warned Payne.

The TV ads at the centre of Trump's manufactured dispute--sponsored by the Ontario government--highlighted former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's own anti-tariff message.

"Premier Ford, whose province has been hit hard by the trade war, understands that we can't negotiate from our knees. We need to fight back. We can't remain silent while we are bleeding jobs, and our workers and industries are under attack by unjust and punitive tariffs. That is exactly the outcome Trump is counting on," said Payne.

