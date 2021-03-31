Unifor Local 16-O makes major gains in new agreement at Goderich salt mine

The new collective agreement includes annual wage increases of 2%, 3%, 3%, 3.5% and 4%. Members will receive a $3,000 ratification bonus and numerous benefits enhancements. The local was also successful at negotiating a Women's Advocate and new language on harassment and mental health.

"Our strike action was an investment in future contracts," said Gary Lynch, former President of Unifor Local 16-O who is now a National Service Representative with Unifor. "In 2018 the employer needed to be reminded that Unifor is a powerful union that cannot be pushed around. The community and union solidarity that we built helped resolve the strike and build towards the gains and stability we accomplished in this agreement, without any need for strike action."

Unifor Local 16-O was on strike for 12 weeks in 2018 at the salt mine in Goderich, Ontario. The employer's use of scab labour extended the strike and sparked support from union members across Ontario, and across Canada as thousands attended rallies on the picket line.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

