Unifor launches labour action centre to assist former Adient workers

TILLSONBURG, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has launched a new labour action centre to assist former Adient workers, who were displaced when the company abruptly announced the closure of its Tillsonburg seating foam plant in November 2022.

Unifor leadership gathered in front of the Adient Action Centre at the Unifor Local 1859 hall. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"These are the most difficult of times for workers to have their workplace close and lose their jobs. As a union we have a responsibility to do everything we can including work to secure rapid access to peer-led employment and retraining services for Unifor Local 1859 members," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The Ontario government's support for the Tillsonburg action centre will see vital resources delivered to a community that has been part of the province's auto parts supply chain for decades and was hit very hard by the sudden closure of the Adient plant."

The Unifor Local 1859 (Adient) Labour Action Centre will provide holistic support by peer-coordinators for almost 200 members as they transition to other employment, re-training, self-employment, or retirement. The Centre is supported by a commitment of just over $300,000 by the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development for an Adjustment Advisory Program (AAP) agreement with an additional in-kind donation from Unifor.

"Ontario's auto industry is the backbone of our economy, and our government stands with the 194 workers affected by the Adient plant closure in Tillsonburg," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "The formation of the Unifor Local 1859 (Adient) Action Centre will provide laid-off workers with support on resumes, cover letters and one-on-one career counselling, so they can land quickly on their feet and into their next role, earning bigger paycheques for themselves and their families."

Today, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier meet members and peer-coordinators at the official opening of the Centre.

"When hard-working members find themselves unexpectedly out of work due to a plant closure it's vital that we as a union provide the support that is needed. It's important that Unifor is there through the good times and the bad," said Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier. "We know that workers who receive assistance at Labour Action Centres have a higher success rate in re-entering the workforce than those who are left to their own devices. That is why this initiative is so important not just to the workers but also to their families and their community."

