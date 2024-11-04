Unifor launches "Keep it in the Pipe" campaign to slash methane emissions

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor's Energy Sector Council has launched the "Keep it in the Pipe" campaign, calling for comprehensive methane reduction regulations in Canada's oil and gas sector.

"Unchecked methane leaks pose serious risks to workers, our communities, and ultimately the climate," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "But it doesn't have to be this way. Today energy workers are proposing solutions that bring government, industry, and labour to the table."

Unifor National President Lana Payne, Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi, and members of the Unifor Energy Council pose with ONDP MPPs Peter Tabuns and Wayne Gates at a media conference launching the "Keep it in the Pipe" campaign. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The campaign outlines specific calls to action for the federal and provincial governments, including convening a meeting with industry and union stakeholders to establish best practices for managing methane leaks, funding technology to detect and reduce emissions, and closing regulatory loopholes in the gas supply chain. Unifor is also calling for regular leak inspections and repairs in distribution networks where significant leaks currently go unchecked.

"The 'Keep it in the Pipe' campaign is about accountability at every level," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Communities deserve clean air and workers deserve safe workplaces. By fighting methane leaks and getting a handle on inspections, Canada can create good-paying, unionized jobs all the while contributing to climate goals."

