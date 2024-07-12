Unifor holds solidarity rally for Best Theratronics workers as strike hits 75 days

KANATA, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) will hold a solidarity rally on July 15 at the Best Theratronics Kanata facility, after Unifor members have remained steady on the picket line for 75 days, without any resolution in sight.

"This employer has refused to bargain, has threatened our members with the loss of their jobs, and in doing so has violated their constitutional rights to free and fair collective bargaining. This is union busting. Plain and simple so we're bringing the fight right to their front door," said Unifor National President Lana Payne

The Unifor Local 1541 members began strike action on May 1 after Best Theratronics owner Krishnan Suthanthiran dragged out contract negotiations while repeatedly offering zero percent wage increases. Suthanthiran sent an email rant on the Victoria Day long weekend, painting Canadian workers as entitled and lazy.

Read Unifor National President Lana Payne's message about the company's union busting tactics.

Members from the Public Service Alliance of Canada began strike action at Best Theratronics on May 10. The company has been using unqualified managers and non-union workers as scab labour . The company manufactures medical equipment used in cancer treatments.

What: Rally to support Best Theratronics workers.

Who: Unifor National President Lana Payne

Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi

PSAC Regional Executive Vice President, National Capital Region, Ruth Lau-MacDonald

Unifor Local 1541 members, PSAC-UNE Local 70369 members and supporters.

When: Monday, July 15, 12 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Where: Best Theratronics, 413 March Rd., Kanata, Ont., K2K 0E4

