Unifor files for conciliation in CPKC negotiations

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor has filed for conciliation in its negotiations with CPKC after discussions reached an impasse over key issues impacting thousands of workers.

"This is a crucial moment for our members at CPKC, who deserve meaningful progress on the issues that matter most," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We entered bargaining ready to address the persistent challenges our members face, but the employer's lack of urgency has left us with no choice but to seek assistance through the conciliation process."

Photo by Dan Loran on Unsplash (CNW Group/Unifor)

Negotiations began with CPKC to address key issues such as work ownership, job security, and poor labour relations that have severely impacted the working environment. Despite Unifor's commitment to resolving these concerns, the employer's failure to address these fundamental issues prompted the union to file for conciliation.

"We will continue to push for a fair and respectful resolution that benefits workers and ensures a positive future for CPKC. We are ready to keep fighting until our members' voices are heard," said Payne.

Unifor represents over 1,200 workers at CPKC, including mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants, and mechanical support staff. The union remains focused on reaching a fair and equitable agreement to protect members' rights and improve working conditions.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).